Furniture Share holds donation drive for wildfire evacuees

A mid-valley charity hosted a furniture drive to assist wildfire evacuees on Saturday.

The Corvallis-based Furniture Share set up shop at a warehouse near the intersection of Old Highway 34 and Columbus Street in Albany to accept new or used furniture in good condition. The furniture will be offered to evacuees who reach out to the organization and have proof of need.

An hour and a half into the donation drive, the 7,500 square feet of warehouse space donated by Swan Investment Company had already been filled close to capacity.

“It’s just been crazy — although it’s good and overwhelming,” said Michelle Maddux-Robinson, Furniture Share’s executive director.

She was on the phone with a family in need near the beginning of the drive who asked for a fifth wheel and a couch with a pull-out bed. Maddux-Robinson had already promised them the trailer, but said they had no such couch.

“After I hung up, a donor came in with one,” she said. “Now I’ve got to call them and tell them, ‘come on down.’”

Donors came from as far away as Portland and Prineville to unload full trucks and trailers-worth of furniture and home goods.