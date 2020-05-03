Furniture Share in Corvallis also provides fresh produce to those in need

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"People take furniture for granted, but when you get off work, what's the first thing you want to do?" Ashley Lane asked.

Lane is concerned that some area residents don't have a couch to kick their feet up on. They may not have a table to eat off or set their things down on. So, she said, she applies her passion for helping others at Furniture Share.

The nonprofit connects with social service caseworkers to help furnish the homes of people in need. But it also provides another essential service: handing out food.

"We have clients that — other than things like food banks — can't eat," Lane said.

The operation that would usually be supplemented by furniture deliveries and pickups by drivers now looks like Lane hand-packing boxes of perishable foods and helping people lug furniture out the door.

Lane, now Furniture Share's lone employee due to layoffs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, manages the facility near the Corvallis Municipal Airport every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Financially, it’s really hurting us,” said Furniture Share Director Michelle Robinson, who added that the nonprofit is down $16,000 compared to this time last year.