Furniture Share in Corvallis also provides fresh produce to those in need

"People take furniture for granted, but when you get off work, what's the first thing you want to do?" Ashley Lane asked.
Lane is concerned that some area residents don't have a couch to kick their feet up on. They may not have a table to eat off or set their things down on. So, she said, she applies her passion for helping others at Furniture Share.
The nonprofit connects with social service caseworkers to help furnish the homes of people in need. But it also provides another essential service: handing out food.
"We have clients that — other than things like food banks — can't eat," Lane said.
The operation that would usually be supplemented by furniture deliveries and pickups by drivers now looks like Lane hand-packing boxes of perishable foods and helping people lug furniture out the door.
Lane, now Furniture Share's lone employee due to layoffs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, manages the facility near the Corvallis Municipal Airport every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Financially, it’s really hurting us,” said Furniture Share Director Michelle Robinson, who added that the nonprofit is down $16,000 compared to this time last year.
Around this time of year, Robinson said, the organization would be seeking out sponsors and preparing for fundraisers. Due to the novel coronavirus, it hasn’t seen a cent yet for this upcoming season. Although she said she’s thankful for all the group's individual donors — people who drop off furniture on their own — it’s “make or break” time for Furniture Share.
In the meantime, Lane continues to arrange appointments for people to pick up what they need. In stock is everything from mattresses to dining sets to baby blankets.
Foodwise, she stops by the downtown Corvallis Safeway on the mornings that she works to pick up produce, milk and other goods that are close to expiration. She then accepts walk-ins asking for food, sorts out enough food for everyone in the client’s household and packs them a custom box.
"I would never give anything away that didn't look like good quality," she said. "Money is not the bottom line — it's how many people you can help."
The food boxes are not strictly a response to the coronavirus outbreak — Furniture Share has been providing that service for the last three years — but the need for them has been fueled by it.
Robinson said the organization typically gives out food to 170 people per month. Since the beginning of April, it has served over 600 people.
Albany resident Autumn Pittam drops by Furniture Share every other weekday to get groceries for her pregnant niece, who is wary of going to grocery stores during the pandemic.
"It's a blessing that they've been here to help," she said Tuesday.
Pittam, who owns a restaurant, said she's also referred the employees she's had to lay off to get free groceries at Furniture Share.
“(We’re) not even checking income at the moment,” Robinson said. “A lot of people we’re serving are servers who are used to tip money. When you don’t have tip money, you can’t buy groceries.”
Many agencies working with families experiencing homelessness have recently gotten federal funding to expedite the rehousing process and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“But then they go from a shelter with a bed to a house with nothing,” Robinson noted. So the organization has also seen an uptick in people asking for furniture.
Prior to the coronavirus crisis, Robinson employed a delivery driver and assistant to pick up furniture from donors and deliver it to clients but has had to scale back.
“Our clients, who typically don’t have a car, have to come and pick up the furniture now,” she said. “We are still providing furniture to families. But let’s just say instead of serving 50 families a week, we’re only serving 12 families.”
One of those lucky families on Tuesday included Corvallis resident Jeromy Ruark's. He stopped by with a friend to pick up a mattress, a five-piece dining set and more. Ruark said he recently got a new home and needed the help to support his two young daughters.
"I feel great because I didn't have the money to buy furniture," he said. "This is making my house a home."
For more information, visit furnitureshare.org.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.