Future first citizen: Corvallis High grad honored

Celebrate Corvallis turned into a one-person show this year. The usual January gala that rewards achievement across a wide spectrum of fields was canceled because of COVID-19.
But the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce still went forward with its future first citizen honor. And Malia Detar Cheung, an 18-year-old June graduate of Corvallis High School, has a resume that could fill an awards show.
• She has worked on Students Advocating for Equity (SAFE), which aims to address racial inequities in learning communities in the Corvallis district.
• She helped found the Sparta Marketing Company, is a member of the National Honor Society and the CHS Poetry Club.
• A team captain in ultimate Frisbee, she has volunteered with the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence (CARDV) and the Starker Arts Park children’s garden.
Her principal at Corvallis High. Matt Boring, said Malia “is in the top five of all the students with whom I’ve worked over the past 32 years. That is not an exaggeration.”
Boring also cites from a letter of recommendation he wrote for Cheung:
“Malia values academic success, but she knows that being part of an academic community also means that effort and energy need to go into making it collaborative, inclusive and equitable.”
“I am the individual who collects the award,” Cheung said, “but it’s a collective recognition for all our community — teachers, mentors and friends, everyone who has showed up for our community. And I’m really grateful for that.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Cheung, who received a $500 scholarship from the Chamber of Commerce, plans to attend Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. She said she wasn’t looking to go cross country to school, and most of her other choices were in the Northwest: Oregon State University, the University of Oregon, Reed College, Lewis & Clark College and Whitman College.
Key factors in her choice of Wesleyan included its “open” curriculum and a one-on-one Zoom conversation with Wesleyan President Michael Roth, an offer he made to all applicants.
The course of study in Wesleyan’s College of Letters will allow her to do work in literature, history, philosophy and language.
“You can design your own path of inter-disciplinary study,” she said. “There was such energy at Wesleyan, and in the community. It was so vibrant. So many people doing unique things and thriving.”
But leaving for Connecticut at the end of August means Cheung will leave behind her rescue horse, Violet. Cheung teaches and trains in the horse field and also notes that the Wesleyan calendar includes extended breaks.
Plus, she said, “I have a lot of friends who will help out” with the feeding and care of Violet.
Cheung also plans to include an animal studies component into her school work and hopes to focus on the connection between human and animal relationships as a way to address global and environmental challenges. She found it a bit karmic for her college choice that Roth's wife, Kari Weil, an author and Wesleyan faculty member, has written extensively about horses.
Cheung was home-schooled through sixth grade, then went on to the Waldorf School but said she treasures her time at Corvallis High.
“I felt so loved and valued by friends, mentors and faculty,” she said. “It’s a special place, I knew that from the first time I walked into CHS.”
All her activities and coping with COVID made for a busy senior year.
"It's been a whirlwind," she said, "but it's been a really good one."
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.