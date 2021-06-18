Future first citizen: Corvallis High grad honored

“I am the individual who collects the award,” Cheung said, “but it’s a collective recognition for all our community — teachers, mentors and friends, everyone who has showed up for our community. And I’m really grateful for that.”

Cheung, who received a $500 scholarship from the Chamber of Commerce, plans to attend Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. She said she wasn’t looking to go cross country to school, and most of her other choices were in the Northwest: Oregon State University, the University of Oregon, Reed College, Lewis & Clark College and Whitman College.

Key factors in her choice of Wesleyan included its “open” curriculum and a one-on-one Zoom conversation with Wesleyan President Michael Roth, an offer he made to all applicants.

The course of study in Wesleyan’s College of Letters will allow her to do work in literature, history, philosophy and language.

“You can design your own path of inter-disciplinary study,” she said. “There was such energy at Wesleyan, and in the community. It was so vibrant. So many people doing unique things and thriving.”