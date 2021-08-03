GAPS administrative changes announced

Doug Pigman, the director of facilities for Greater Albany Public Schools, will serve as the interim executive director of operations in place of Russell Buttram, the district has announced.

Chief of Staff Rich Sipe announced the change Monday in the wake of Buttram's resignation July 28.

Sipe's announcement included other shifts in administration, in two cases reversing decisions that had been announced June 30. None of the jobs had started yet.

Sean Saxton had been slated to move from his assistant principal job at West Albany High School to Timber Ridge School, and Jordan Radke had been named to move from assistant principal at Timber Ridge to South Albany High School. Instead, Sipe said both will stay where they are.

Sipe also promoted Bryce Bennett from his dean's position at South Albany to assistant principal there. Richard Shaw will move from West Albany High School to "School Administrator on Special Assignment."

Sipe said he made the moves based on interactions he had with district office staff and building administrators.

"My intent was to create administrative teams that could best meet the needs of the students and families that they serve," he said, adding later that he also wanted to maintain stability in the schools. "Thought that was important coming off a very challenging year last year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0