GAPS announces procedure to fill empty board seat

Greater Albany Public Schools has announced the process it will use to fill its newly vacated board seat.

Former School Board member Pat Eastman announced his resignation from the board on Oct. 26, citing a chronic health issue. Eastman replaced former member Micah Smith, who resigned from the at-large position last year. Eastman's term expires June 30.

Those interested in filling the position are asked to send a letter of interest to the board by Nov. 29. The board will convene to review the letters between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. The procedure, laid on earlier this week, shows a tentative date of Dec. 7 for a special board meeting to begin a nomination process. The board expects to appoint the new board member at that same meeting.

To qualify for the position, an individual cannot be an employee of the district, must be a registered voter living within the GAPS boundary and be at least 18 years of age.

As spelled out in the procedure established by the district, the board will select a new member based on qualities such as personal integrity, intelligence and appreciation for the values of a good education. Candidates should be champions of district schools and be prepared to devote significant time to the study of problems of education in the district as well as the state and nation at large.