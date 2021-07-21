GAPS board considers accelerated search process

However, another policy, BFF, allows the board to temporarily suspend any policy that isn't required by law. Therefore, the board could use BFF to suspend CBB and take a different, potentially faster approach to find an interim superintendent, Dakopolos said.

Board members could suspend CBB, then individually call people they think would make good interim candidates, then authorize Dakopolos work up a contract and talk with a proposed candidate on that contract.

Identification of such a candidate could happen possibly as soon as next week, he said. The board could then take public comment on the candidate and choose to hire the person at a subsequent meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If the board wishes to take that route, the catch is that no executive sessions can take place for interviews, Dakopolos said. Individual board members may call an individual candidate privately to gauge interest, but all board discussions with the potential candidates must be held in public.

The plan isn't ideal, Dakopolos said, and it's not one he'd recommend if the board wanted to use it to hire for the permanent position.