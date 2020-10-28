GAPS board member resigns

"...(it's) not fatal but it is chronic," he said. "With the direction of my personal physician and consultation with my wife, Elaine, I tender my resignation immediately. I want to thank you all very much for your friendship, and your kindness, and your openness, and all of the hard work that all of you do.”

“Pat, I just so appreciate the steady way you approach things and yet with great passion,” Superintendent Melissa Goff said. “It is clear that you have a great deal of passion for the success of our community and great passion for the success of our children within this community and for them to stay here and raise their families here and continue that cycle for GAPS and Albany. I know that stepping away from the board will not be stepping away from the individuals here who will need to pick up the phone and seek your counsel and I appreciate you being that kind of a person. You have been a great mentor to me in the short amount of time that we’ve been able to work together.”