GAPS board: No more masks, open meetings start Wednesday

"I think that is the challenge before the board, is how do you address that concern for families when we really want 90 percent of our kids to be back in person?" she said. "And we have families who are in that distance learning group who aren't coming because they're concerned about the spread of COVID. I think that action could have negative impacts that the board may not be predicting."

In other business Monday, the board voted unanimously to move forward with purchasing modular classrooms for both Waverly and North Albany Elementary schools, which Goff said would allow kindergarten classes to top out at 17 students.

GAPS is expecting a boom in kindergarten class sizes this fall because many families opted to keep their children home a year rather than participate in remote learning. The goal this fall is to have no more than 10% of students using distance learning options.

"Our limitation with getting to 17 students at first grade will be the available space," Goff said following the meeting. "We know we will have the space for kindergarten and will be reducing first grade as space allows."

Board members also agreed to use Robert's Rules of Order, a specific form of parliamentary procedure, beginning with Wednesday's special meeting.