GAPS board: Quarantine rules will vary by location

How long will you need to be in quarantine, as an Albany K-12 student, if conditions require your isolation?
The answer is going to change depending on where you live, where your school is and how many people at that school are infected with COVID-19.
Rachel Smith, director of health services for Greater Albany Public Schools, updated the Albany School Board on Wednesday with the latest guidance from the Oregon Department of Education on COVID-19 policies, particularly when it comes to isolation and quarantine.
The board meeting, held before a nearly silent crowd of close to 100 people, took place at South Albany High School. Board members have said they want to have more meetings throughout the school district, and agreed as part of the agenda to a list that sets the next scheduled meeting, Aug. 23, at Meadow Ridge Elementary School.
Public comment is still being summarized from written, pre-submitted letters. Board Chairman Eric Aguinaga said the board eventually will accept spoken public comment again at meetings but did not yet have a date in mind.
Smith told the board Wednesday that right now, the Department of Education says fully vaccinated people who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus do not need to go into quarantine unless they start showing symptoms themselves.
But if someone isn't vaccinated and is exposed to someone with the virus, Benton County and Linn County have different rules on how long they have to stay in quarantine.
Linn County has opted to quarantine for periods of seven days with no symptoms and a negative COVID test at the end of the week; 10 days with no symptoms, or simply 14 days total. In contrast, Benton County has gone with just the 10- or 14-day options.
GAPS has schools, students and teachers in both counties, and 25% of COVID outbreaks last year crossed county lines, Smith told the board.
Board members had the option of setting one districtwide quarantine policy, but would have had to make it at least as strict as its strictest county — Benton.
They opted instead to keep an earlier decision to simply abide by state mandates, which at present are allowing counties to set the rules.
Under those rules, if one student at a school tests positive for COVID-19, the quarantine for everyone who has been in close contact with that student depends on the county where that student lives.
So if a student who tests positive lives in Linn County, but goes to North Albany Elementary School, which is in Benton County, anyone who is exposed will have to follow Linn County quarantine guidance (seven, 10 or 14 days) no matter where they themselves live.
That changes, however, if more than one person gets sick, Smith told the board. If two or more people at North Albany were to fall ill, that's considered an outbreak in Benton County. That means the quarantined students have to follow the rules of location of the school itself — Benton County, in this case — and therefore, it's 10 days regardless of where they live.
Defining "close contact" is tricky, Smith said. Students in school are not considered "close contact" as long as they are at least 3 feet apart and consistently wearing masks. If they aren't wearing masks — at lunch, for instance — they need to be at least 6 feet apart to not be considered close contacts.
For either of these distances, there is a 15-minute rule. If students are within 3 feet while masked or within 6 feet while unmasked for a cumulative 15 minutes over the span of a day, they are considered to be close contacts.
That rule only applies to students, however. For adults, if anyone is within 6 feet of them, masked or unmasked, for 15 minutes or more during their infectious period, all of those individuals would be close contacts, Smith said.
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday said masks will be required for all Oregonians in indoor public spaces as of Friday. Albany schools already had agreed to follow an earlier mask mandate that applied just to schools, and board members acknowledged they may need to revisit masking and other COVID guidance if the public health situation continues to change.
In other business Wednesday, the board took formal action to approve Chief of Staff Rich Sipe's contract and heard a report from Interim Superintendent Rob Saxton about drafting plans to find a permanent superintendent for the district.
Board members voted 4-1 to approve Sipe's contract, which ends Sept. 1. Michael Thomson voted no, stressing that he has no issue with Sipe personally but objected to the process by which he was hired and to spending money for his salary while at the same time paying Saxton and buying out former Superintendent Melissa Goff.
Saxton told the board he plans to draft a recommendation for consideration in September on a process for finding a full-time superintendent. He said it was too soon to say what the board might want as to how much privacy candidates should receive or whether the process should be fully open.