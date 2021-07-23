GAPS board to interview former state schools official for interim job

"And it speaks volumes that he's willing to come out of retirement to help us for one year," Director Brad Wilson added. "I believe that he will be the right person to help get everyone back together and be that uniter that I'm hoping for, so that we can all move towards the goal of educating our children and lifting everyone up to the best possible students they can be."

Countered Thomson: "It looks like for all the world that you had that in your back pocket and we're just trying to get through the most minimum of public input to end up with that."

Earlier in the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan pointed out the district is far from unified in its views on how the board should move forward. No public comment was read into the record, but of the comments received on whether the board should suspend the usual search procedure, Harlan said there were 31 comments of no to five yes. On the question of whether the board should pursue an accelerated search, the vote was 45 no to six yes.

Harlan tried to add a comment on board members following their oaths, as Chairman Eric Aguinaga gaveled her down and called for a recess and to cease recording the meeting. Dakopolos intervened and said not to stop the recording and to move on.