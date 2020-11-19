GAPS counselors work to help students during pandemic

“We say kids are resilient, and they are,” Bennett said. “But they’re people too.”

Some of the most common conversations he has now, he said, are with seniors.

“They say they’ve been dreaming about senior year for years and now it’s not going to be the experience they thought they were going to have,” Bennett said. “They say they worry there might not be a prom or homecoming games. This isn’t the way it’s supposed to be. And also I think they take on what’s going on at home. If Mom or Dad lost their job or they can’t see their grandparents, it affects them.”

Harryman said students around the district have been given a survey to gauge what the needs of the community are, ranging from food to clothes to technology and mental health. She said the numbers surrounding suicide and other serious mental health issues haven’t changed much from previous years. Neither has anxiety.

Bennett said he has seen the steady numbers in terms of anxiety and has his own theory.

“It’s just shifted. They’re still experiencing anxiety, but now it’s not anxiety about peers or those situations at school. It’s now anxiety about life and the future.”

That, Bennett said, could be a problem.