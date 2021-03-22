GAPS cuts the ribbon for Meadow Ridge

It’s one of the last few projects completed that were funded by a $159 million bond passed by voters in May of 2017. The total budget was penciled in at $40 million but as of Friday, came in at $38.8 million with 53% of the work being contracted by local businesses.

“This is a state of the art building that reflects an understanding of what kind of environment our students need for learning,” said principal Christy Gill, surrounded by her staff that formed a wall against the wind threatening to silence all of Friday’s speeches.

“This school,” she added, “is a remarkable investment in our children and their future.”

That future will include utilizing the new space at Meadow Ridge to socially distance. While students can return to school, they must still abide by the Oregon Department of Education rule that mandates 35 square feet per student. On Monday, the state announced it would be revoking that rule and allowing students in certain instances to be within three feet of each other. According to GAPS, the district will be reviewing the latest policy change from the state but current rules will be in place until changes are considered.

COVID-19 requirements aside, Gill and Goff noted the staff's excitement to welcome students to the new building.

"Principal Gill is excited to welcome students and I appreciate her leadership in opening a new school during the pandemic year," Goff said. "Beginning her relationships with students, families and staff virtually takes creativity and an extraordinary set of skills. We're so excited to have her here."

