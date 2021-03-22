GAPS cuts the ribbon for Meadow Ridge

On Friday, the lights briefly went out all over Albany as a storm blew through town.
But just as it has all year long, Greater Albany Public Schools found a bright spot in the months darkened by COVID-19 by holding its virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for Meadow Ridge Elementary School despite the wind and rain.
The 90,000-square-foot school, at 385 Timber Ridge Rd. in Albany, was set to welcome students in September after being completed in July but COVID-19 closed all schools to in-person learning.
After new guidance from the state was released earlier this month, elementary students are expected to return to their buildings the first week in April and for Meadow Ridge students, it will mean stepping foot inside a brand new building.
“As an educator, I believe the strength of our community in the future will be dictated by how we support our children today,” Superintendent Melissa Goff said during Friday’s live-streamed ribbon cutting ceremony. “When you look at this school, look at how the design supports our district’s goals; academic rigor and engagement, supporting social and emotional needs of students and promoting equity across our system. I stand with other community leaders to thank you all for your vision and support.”
The school, managed by HMK construction, features open spaces, a STEM lab, two gymnasiums, stage area and hallway pullouts for small group instruction.
It’s one of the last few projects completed that were funded by a $159 million bond passed by voters in May of 2017. The total budget was penciled in at $40 million but as of Friday, came in at $38.8 million with 53% of the work being contracted by local businesses.
“This is a state of the art building that reflects an understanding of what kind of environment our students need for learning,” said principal Christy Gill, surrounded by her staff that formed a wall against the wind threatening to silence all of Friday’s speeches.
“This school,” she added, “is a remarkable investment in our children and their future.”
That future will include utilizing the new space at Meadow Ridge to socially distance. While students can return to school, they must still abide by the Oregon Department of Education rule that mandates 35 square feet per student. On Monday, the state announced it would be revoking that rule and allowing students in certain instances to be within three feet of each other. According to GAPS, the district will be reviewing the latest policy change from the state but current rules will be in place until changes are considered.
COVID-19 requirements aside, Gill and Goff noted the staff's excitement to welcome students to the new building.
"Principal Gill is excited to welcome students and I appreciate her leadership in opening a new school during the pandemic year," Goff said. "Beginning her relationships with students, families and staff virtually takes creativity and an extraordinary set of skills. We're so excited to have her here."