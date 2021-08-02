GAPS director of operations resigns; cites lack of trust in board, interim chief

He said Saxton contacted him shortly before he, Saxton, received his formal board interview to see whether Sipe would be able to fill in during August if Saxton received the nod to be interim superintendent. Sipe said he would, and Saxton contacted him after the hiring to offer the position.

Nyquist was not immediately available to confirm the contact.

As chief of staff, Sipe said he can confirm Buttram's departure but said the district would not comment further.

In his resignation letter, Buttram urged Saxton to make no changes to the current district leadership team for at least a year, saying he will need their expertise as well as time to assess their performance. He also recommended Saxton look at changing school boundaries to better balance income and racial backgrounds between South and West Albany high schools.

Buttram also recommended in the letter that the rest of the board of directors replace Eric Aguinaga as chairman, saying he has not been responsive to staff members in scheduling last-minute board meetings, when they need to be able to reach him for details that will allow them to schedule the meetings legally.