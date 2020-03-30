GAPS drops requirements for meal distribution

Lebanon Community Schools is supplying students with lunches such as this peanut butter and jelly sandwich lunch that includes sunflower seeds, carrots and milk.

Children will no longer have to be present to receive a free meal throughout the week at one of 17 meal sites in Albany. 

Greater Albany Public Schools has been offering free breakfast and lunch options for children 1-18 after schools closed by executive order until April 28. As of March 27, children no longer need to be present to receive the meal — a key requirement of the program previously. 

Any child can receive a meal without being enrolled in GAPS. 

Schools have been using food they had on hand with further ordering expected. Some schools have fed more than 100 students a day as the closures sent children home, where they may not receive three meals a day. 

A list of available school meal sites and their hours of operation are available on the district's website at Albany.k12.or.us under "latest information and resources." 

