GAPS educator awarded $5,200 grant

Greater Albany Public Schools students will receive an extra boost in their reading skills this spring thanks to a grant through the Albany Public Schools Foundation.
Dr. Jodi Dodd, the district's multi-tiered systems of support coordinator, received a $5,200 grant for magnetic phonics kits that pair with existing curriculum meant to improve reading skills for second graders.
According to Dodd, data collected from second-graders in the 2018-2019 school year showed that some needed additional help in reading. Overall, district second-graders receive intervention in reading, math and behavior, with those sessions lasting for about 30 minutes.
Last year, the district conducted a pilot program for its reading intervention that showed promise.
"It was easy to say this is an incredible program," Dodd said.
However, while the district could purchase the curriculum, there wasn't room in the budget for the accompanying magnetic phonics kits — at least not for every student.
"Without this grant, students would have to share," Dodd said.
Sharing kits would lessen the impact of the intervention, she added. If sessions last 30 minutes and two students are sharing one kit, it means each student is receiving only 15 minutes of intervention.
"What we're seeing with this program is that reading accuracy is growing," Dodd said.
The kits allow students to learn word attack skills and other methods of coping with words they come across that they don't immediately recognize.
"If students are reading a passage of 100 words, we would like them to have 98% accuracy," Dodd said. "Because if they're missing words than they're missing a lot of content in that passage."
The kits are expected to arrive in the spring and Dodd expects the district to be able to collect data on their effectiveness before the end of the school year.