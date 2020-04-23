GAPS expands internet access

Greater Albany Public Schools shifted from the sudden closure of its schools to a sit-and-wait approach to a mandate to teach students remotely, all within 22 days.
On Monday, Superintendent Melissa Goff praised staff, teachers and administrators on how quickly they mobilized a plan to check in with the more than 9,000 students suddenly stuck at home, formulate new learning plans and adapt to new state requirements.
Because of the staff's hard work, Goff said, the district was able to meet the April 13 state deadline for distance learning plans.
Now the district is working to ensure students can access them.
When Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregon public schools would be closed for the remainder of the academic year, requiring districts to move to distance learning, she also made it clear that distance didn't necessarily mean online.
Distance education can vary by county and district and can include workbooks with teacher check-ins or a variety of other teaching methods.
GAPS students will mostly be working online, with the district handing out more than 1,000 computers. On Monday, Goff said the need is expected to be greatest at the middle school level.
Last month, Goff estimated that as many as 30% of students do not have regular internet service or a device to use to access it.
On Monday, she informed the board that the district was working to ramp up community access for those families.
The district, she said, had opened school parking lots for families to enter and use the school's Wi-Fi access, though she warned seniors not to carpool.
"If you have younger siblings in the same household, that is OK," she said of children riding in a vehicle together. Outside of that, Goff asked that families maintain social distancing.
The district also received more than 60 hotspots for students without regular access to use.
"Our technology director, Richard Thomas, initially had a lot of difficulty reaching multiple communication companies in trying to acquire hotspots (again due to very high demand), so Superintendent Goff reached out to our legislative representative, Shelly Boshart Davis, to see if she could assist," GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said. "Ms. Boshart Davis was able to chat with Richard and pass his phone number on to some communication company leaders that she happened to be meeting with that day, explaining the need for the hotspots to enable students to engage in distance learning during the closure."
The district received the hotspots in less than two weeks. There are also plans, Goff said, to fit school buses with Wi-Fi capabilities as well.
Students are expected to work through the district's distance learning plan, which is available on the district's website. Teachers have also been in contact with students, Goff said, and make-up days for the end of the 2019-2020 school year are still being decided. A recommendation is set to come before the school board at its next meeting in May.
