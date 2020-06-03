GAPS gets graded on distance learning

After more than two months of distance learning, the grades are in.
Greater Albany Public Schools released the results from a survey of just over 2,500 families in regards to the district's performance in distance learning.
Students have not been in classrooms since April after the state closed all public schools in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. In May, schools were directed to have a distance learning program in place which could range from online learning to handing out workbooks to grade-schoolers and communicating with them via phone.
Just over 2,500 families responded to the district's survey, which Superintendent Melissa Goff presented to the school board on Monday night. At the time, she noted that the overall results differed somewhat when separated into subsections of students.
"Those results," she said, "do change when we look at the data desegregated by race and ethnicity. What we saw was that students who self-identify as black reported a lower number of frequency by which they're contacted by school personnel."
White and Asian students, Goff said, reported contact numbers of nearly 60%, while black students and those identifying as "other" saw rates of 28% and 33%.
GAPS did not comment on what it thinks caused the discrepancy.
"We need to hear the voices of the students and families themselves and follow up if needed with staff regarding the communication processes we've been using," Goff said Wednesday. "In not hearing back as frequently from our families and students that identify as black, it is clear that we have work to do, and it's through partnership and listening that we will learn what that work is."
The rate at which black students and families responded to the distance learning survey, GAPS said, was improved when compared to an earlier survey on how the district could work to improve and spend additional money being allocated by the state.
"We need to talk to our black students and families," Goff said. "Our hope is to build from that engagement (from the survey) with face-to-face or virtual meetings with students and families of color on how we can better meet their needs."
According to the most recent data in the state's annual report card, black students account for 1% of the district's population of just over 9,000. Of the more than 2,500 families that answered the survey, 45 voluntarily self- identified as black.
Students of color did report feeling supported by their individual schools during distance learning, with 62% of black students and 71% of Hispanic students saying they felt supported.
"If we are going to study our effectiveness at reaching students and families from all backgrounds, we need to establish community trust in disclosing information such as race," Goff said in a statement to parents. "We find it promising that 99% of our respondents felt comfortable providing us responses to questions regarding identity."
Additionally, 93% of students said they were engaging in their work during distance learning — something that may continue into the fall.
On Monday, Goff said the district was awaiting guidance from the Oregon Department of Education but that school would not look the same in a traditional sense. While GAPS will be seeking input from the community, a hybrid model of in-person classes and distance learning is possible, as is the mandate that students who can must wear masks. ODE is expected to issue guidance in the coming weeks, and the situation may remain fluid.
"Though we need to continue to grow our skills as we move forward with learning in this fashion, I am incredibly proud of our staff for the outstanding jobs they have done with such a short timeframe in which to prepare," Goff said of the district's current distance learning program.
Results from the survey can be viewed on the district's website albany.k12.or.us/.
