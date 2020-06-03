GAPS gets graded on distance learning

"We need to hear the voices of the students and families themselves and follow up if needed with staff regarding the communication processes we've been using," Goff said Wednesday. "In not hearing back as frequently from our families and students that identify as black, it is clear that we have work to do, and it's through partnership and listening that we will learn what that work is."

The rate at which black students and families responded to the distance learning survey, GAPS said, was improved when compared to an earlier survey on how the district could work to improve and spend additional money being allocated by the state.

"We need to talk to our black students and families," Goff said. "Our hope is to build from that engagement (from the survey) with face-to-face or virtual meetings with students and families of color on how we can better meet their needs."

According to the most recent data in the state's annual report card, black students account for 1% of the district's population of just over 9,000. Of the more than 2,500 families that answered the survey, 45 voluntarily self- identified as black.

Students of color did report feeling supported by their individual schools during distance learning, with 62% of black students and 71% of Hispanic students saying they felt supported.