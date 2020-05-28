GAPS graduations move to August

Greater Albany Public School seniors will not have to leave their high school career behind without first walking across the stage.
Seniors will be given the chance to turn their tassels at a graduation ceremony in late August according to announcement from the district.
"High school principals have worked together deciding to reschedule rather than cancel graduation ceremonies," said GAPS Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan.
Currently, social distancing mandates in place from the state restrict large gatherings making traditional graduation ceremonies impossible. Groups larger than 25 are not permitted in Phase One of Linn and Benton County's re-opening plan but it's possible the counties will be in Phase Two by August. Phase Two still requires social distancing.
Ceremonies are scheduled for August 25, 26 and 27 and will be held outdoors.
According to the district, small groups of students will be receiving their diplomas at a time.
"We are excited to be able to celebrate our graduates," Harlan said. "Though we know the ceremony will look a little different than year's past...for students unable to attend, we are working on a personal ceremony that is recorded and included in the August ceremony."
More details, the district, said, would be forthcoming.
The August plan would see a shift in GAPS' traditional ceremonies that are held either outdoors on the football field or at the Linn County Expo Center. Both traditional ceremonies, complete with bleachers full of onlookers and students sitting shoulder to shoulder, would violate social distancing requirements.
All three of the district's high schools will be taking part in the amended graduation plans.
"Our staff is beyond happy that our RedHawk senior students and families can be celebrated," said South Albany High School Principal Nate Munoz. "Even though it's not how we pictured this ending for our senior students, it's wonderful that they still get to be loved and appreciated for their accomplishments but also the start of a new journey."
Albany Options School doesn't traditionally have a valedictorian or a solid count on graduates until later in the year but will also be participating.
"We are excited to have a set date to honor our graduates and their hard work," principal John Hunter said. "I know these are challenging and unusual times so we are grateful to have this opportunity. We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our students."
