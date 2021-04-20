GAPS institutes COVID testing as Linn numbers rise

Greater Albany Public Schools will introduce COVID-19 testing at schools as mandated by the Oregon Department of Education due to rising numbers of virus cases in Linn County.
On Monday, at the first in-person school board meeting in nearly a year, Superintendent Melissa Goff announced that Linn County had again reached more than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in population.
That number triggered additional requirements from the state in order to continue in-person learning, mostly surrounding testing.
The district's secondary schools, meaning middle and high schools, will now have to have onsite testing for staff and students.
According to district administrators, there will be no widespread testing. Instead, only those who are symptomatic while at school will need to be tested. Parental permission is still required. However, if a parent refuses testing for a symptomatic student, that student will need to be picked up from school immediately.
Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan said staff had already been trained and that the district would also be making testing available at GAPS elementary schools.
GAPS will be utilizing rapid tests with results available within about 15 minutes.
Since the start of in-person learning again on March 29, GAPS has reported several COVID-19 outbreaks. Once a cohort has a confirmed COVID-19 case, quarantining requirements go into effect and in-person learning is paused for those cohorts.
On Tuesday, GAPS released its new weekly report citing new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the district.
Four new students, two at Calapooia Middle School and one each at Takena and Timber Ridge elementary schools, were listed.
"Community spread," Goff said Monday, "is impacting the ability to continue in-person without interruption."
GAPS administrators reiterated requests for the public to follow Oregon Health Authority advice in avoiding the virus, including social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.