GAPS institutes COVID testing as Linn numbers rise

Greater Albany Public Schools will introduce COVID-19 testing at schools as mandated by the Oregon Department of Education due to rising numbers of virus cases in Linn County.

On Monday, at the first in-person school board meeting in nearly a year, Superintendent Melissa Goff announced that Linn County had again reached more than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in population.

That number triggered additional requirements from the state in order to continue in-person learning, mostly surrounding testing.

The district's secondary schools, meaning middle and high schools, will now have to have onsite testing for staff and students.

According to district administrators, there will be no widespread testing. Instead, only those who are symptomatic while at school will need to be tested. Parental permission is still required. However, if a parent refuses testing for a symptomatic student, that student will need to be picked up from school immediately.

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan said staff had already been trained and that the district would also be making testing available at GAPS elementary schools.

GAPS will be utilizing rapid tests with results available within about 15 minutes.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.