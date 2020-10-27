GAPS joins ODE in supporting Black Lives Matter

"Those leaders are parents of our students," she said, noting that building bridges in the community creates strong connections and allows families of color to remain and thrive in the community.

LJ Carmichael, a student representative on the School Board, spoke during Monday's meeting, prefacing his monthly update with appreciation for the resolution.

"It's great and super-meaningful for students of color to know the board is with them and supports them," he said.

Currently, GAPS staff does not reflect its student body in terms of diversity. Overall, according to ODE, 70% of the district's students are white. But white teachers make up 92% of staff.

To address the gap, the district implemented a new scholarship program for people of color currently pursuing a teaching career.

"We are continuing to work on increasing our staff diversity," said Russ Allen, director of business and operations. "We had planned to have human resources personnel attend several recent recruiting conferences that were unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is certainly challenging to expect people to move to new communities during a pandemic as well."