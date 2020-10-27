GAPS keeps most teachers home to help stem virus

When Tangent kindergarten teacher Sadie Temple tried to connect to her students, it was impossible.
COVID-19 barred students from the classroom, sending them home and into comprehensive distance learning. For the most part, though, they were still seeing their teachers in their classroom environments, albeit through a Zoom screen.
But when Greater Albany Public Schools asked teachers to work from home, Temple ran into issues with her internet service. It wouldn't connect. Unable to teach that day, Temple was granted an exception by the school district, and she's been allowed back in the classroom.
That's not the case, however, for the majority of GAPS teachers, who have been asked to work from home if at all possible with the exception of sports coaches and food service employees.
On Monday, Superintendent Melissa Goff reiterated the request, informing the School Board that the district was attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
With schools in both Linn and Benton counties, GAPS employs people who could live in one community and work in another. As cases continue to rise, Goff said, caution was warranted.
The district, she said in a message to families on Tuesday, was restricting teacher access to buildings "to create an interruption of contact where possible among adults in Linn County and do our part as the largest employer to decrease our high case count."
Goff also said that the district employs teachers and staff who are considered part of the vulnerable and high-risk population in regards to COVID-19 but that buildings may welcome more teachers back before Thanksgiving.
Also set before Thanksgiving? A deadline for schedule change suggestions.
"We have two committees working right now that have both students and staff," Goff said. "They're looking at two things: our expectations and what guidance we're going to give our families and staff and scheduling."
Comprehensive distance learning, or CDL, has students learning online both with and without teacher contact. Synchronous meetings include the entire class or small groups interacting directly with a teacher, while asynchronous time is meant for independent learning through the online platform Canvas, which is being utilized by the district. This time can include completing assignments or doing other projects and readings assigned by the instructor.
The scheduling team, Goff said, is taking everything into account.
"They're looking at the current daily schedule — what classes they're taking, when synchronous learning is taking place, when asynchronous is taking place, when their lunch is and do they have breaks for PE, what does that look like?"
Goff said students at every level are involved and giving their feedback and assured parents in her announcement on Tuesday that feedback was being incorporated.
Some concerns students had, Goff said, were the number of assignments any given day.
"(They're saying) 'Oh, my gosh, sometimes I have eight assignments to do by the next day,' and of course teachers are on the other side of that doing the grading," Goff said, noting that the district recognized the anxiety that was producing in staff and students.
Suggestions from both working groups are expected to be in front of Goff and Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan later this week. Any changes made to the schedules, the district said, would be confirmed by Nov. 9 and go into effect on Nov. 16.
