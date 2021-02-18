GAPS names new director of operations

Russ Buttram is the new executive director of operations for Greater Albany Public Schools.

The announcement was made on Monday.

Buttram, who had served as the district's transportation director since 2016, replaces former director Russ Allen.

Allen announced his departure from GAPS last month to pursue a supervisor position with Willamette Education Service District.

"Mr. Buttram is consistently described as hardworking, smart, a great communicator, good with people of all stripes, a systems thinker and even-keeled," read a statement from the district on the leadership change. "We are excited to add Russ to our leadership team."

Buttram graduated from South Albany High School in 1992 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business from Oregon State University. He served in the Marine Corps until 2016, earning a master's degree in systems analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2008.

