 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GAPS names new director of operations
alert

GAPS names new director of operations

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
GAPS STOCK PIX

Greater Albany Public Schools district office

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File)

Russ Buttram is the new executive director of operations for Greater Albany Public Schools.

The announcement was made on Monday. 

Buttram, who had served as the district's transportation director since 2016, replaces former director Russ Allen.

Allen announced his departure from GAPS last month to pursue a supervisor position with Willamette Education Service District.

"Mr. Buttram is consistently described as hardworking, smart, a great communicator, good with people of all stripes, a systems thinker and even-keeled," read a statement from the district on the leadership change. "We are excited to add Russ to our leadership team."

Buttram graduated from South Albany High School in 1992 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business from Oregon State University. He served in the Marine Corps until 2016, earning a master's degree in systems analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2008. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
New LBCC president settles in
Local

New LBCC president settles in

  • Updated

Linn-Benton Community College President Lisa Avery has been on the job for seven months, but instead of shaking hands and sitting in fundraisi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News