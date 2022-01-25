GAPS narrows search down to two superintendent candidates

Greater Albany Public Schools has narrowed down its choices for the district's next superintendent to two people, and officials didn't have to look very far.

Cydney Vandercar and Andy Gardner were announced as the final two candidates at the school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 24. Vandercar is the current interim superintendent of the Eugene School District 4J and Gardner is the current superintendent of North Santiam School District.

The district has been searching for a new superintendent after firing Superintendent Melissa Goff in June. Rob Saxton, hired in August, has been filling in as interim superintendent in the meantime.

With 8,943 students enrolled in GAPS, the candidates come from school districts both larger and smaller.

More than 16,000 students in grades K–12 attend Eugene 4J schools in 19 elementary school programs, eight middle schools, four comprehensive high schools and alternative high school programs.

North Santiam, based in Stayton and also serving Sublimity, Lyons and Mehama, is considerably smaller. It enrolls 2,250 students at six campuses.

Members of the public are encouraged to view the candidates’ questions-and-answer videos on YouTube and provide feedback to the school board via a survey available on the district website. Both videos are available in English and Spanish.

The finalist feedback form closes 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. Board members will review the comments prior to making a final decision, expected An announcement of the Superintendent is expected at the next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The search process is being led by the district’s search consultants, McPherson & Jacobson.

Vandercar has been working in the Eugene School District 4J for 29 years, and she started her career as a high school math teacher. She worked as a high school assistant principal, middle school principal, human resource officer and assistant superintendent of operations.

“I want to be part of both keeping tradition and starting new projects,” Vandercar said in her video. “Working through challenges sparks my passion.”

Gardner grew up in eastern Oregon and began his education career as a teacher in North Santiam School District. He then became a high school athletic director and moved into an elementary principalship. He then became a middle school principal in Stayton before becoming the superintendent of the district.

“The bones are good in this district, and I’d be really excited to be a part of building off of those and looking really towards the future,” Gardner said.

The community interview team conducted and participated in confidential semifinalist candidate interviews Jan. 18 through Jan. 21. The members of the team provided feedback through the search consultants.

The interview team is comprised of five community members, two GAPS students, one parent, one principal, one classified employee and one teacher.

Information about the candidates and their videos are available at www.albany.k12.or.us/district/2021-superintendent-search.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

