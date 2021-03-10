GAPS nurse helps district navigate pandemic

For Rachel Smith, the realization that COVID-19 was going to be serious came in waves.

The Greater Albany Public Schools nurse has helped shepherd the district through a year of the pandemic, navigating changing state metrics and evolving science, often sitting in meetings all day with district leadership.

But this time last year, it was just a few questions here and there.

Where should hand sanitizer be placed? What would a shutdown look like?

“I was fielding questions about symptoms and if people could travel,” she said. “If this was going to be a thing. But the week the schools shut down, that’s when it really hit home.”

The Baltimore native had just helped see the district through a norovirus shutdown in her first year at GAPS. By April, she was having conversations with people in the district she hadn’t spoken to before.

“My gut sense in February was that this was going to be something, but I couldn’t imagine it would be this,” Smith said.

Prior to COVID-19, Smith spent the day running between the 20-plus schools within the district, which covers parts of two counties.

