GAPS nurse helps district navigate pandemic

For Rachel Smith, the realization that COVID-19 was going to be serious came in waves.
The Greater Albany Public Schools nurse has helped shepherd the district through a year of the pandemic, navigating changing state metrics and evolving science, often sitting in meetings all day with district leadership.
But this time last year, it was just a few questions here and there.
Where should hand sanitizer be placed? What would a shutdown look like?
“I was fielding questions about symptoms and if people could travel,” she said. “If this was going to be a thing. But the week the schools shut down, that’s when it really hit home.”
The Baltimore native had just helped see the district through a norovirus shutdown in her first year at GAPS. By April, she was having conversations with people in the district she hadn’t spoken to before.
“My gut sense in February was that this was going to be something, but I couldn’t imagine it would be this,” Smith said.
Prior to COVID-19, Smith spent the day running between the 20-plus schools within the district, which covers parts of two counties.
A year ago, Smith was one of just two nurses for the entire district — a statewide problem as districts typically no longer maintain a nurse's office in each building. Statewide, there’s about one nurse for every 2,178 students. GAPS has hired two additional nurses since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total to four. The student-to-nurse ratio, Smith said, is now about 2,500:1.
“It was a lot of running,” she said of pre-pandemic life in GAPS. “I tried to hold office hours in buildings that had space, but it was also a lot of training on how to give insulin, checking blood sugars, responding to emergencies, is this a rash or an allergic reaction, how to give an EpiPen. Parents will say the school nurse called home, but a lot of the time it was office staff who called, and we train them.”
But Smith also arrived on scene to evaluate students before COVID-19. Since the virus closed schools, the number of students to attend to in person dropped dramatically.
Students with special educational needs were allowed to attend in-person learning on a limited basis, meaning Smith could interact with them on district campuses. However, just because the majority of students were learning from home, that didn’t mean her workload decreased.
“I’ve still been working with families on their children’s needs,” she said. “COVID-19 hasn’t stopped new diagnosis for families, and so we’re doing a lot of training virtually. A lot of my job has stayed the same, it just looks different.”
And some parts of her job have shifted tremendously.
She now checks in with the CDC nearly every day and has constant meetings with Linn and Benton County health officials in an effort to give the best-informed advice to district leadership about reopening plans.
“The tricky part with education is that it’s so helpful to have that in-person interaction,” she said. “Studies suggest the threat is low for children, but it’s also such a new pandemic that we just don’t know, and the cases for children have increased a lot since October. We’re only a year into this.”
How much longer we have to go she can’t say, but Smith notes the pandemic has highlighted ways things can be improved long after COVID-19 has faded.
“It’s spotlighted health and wellness,” she said. “And I think that there are pieces of the pandemic that are lessons and can be positive as we go forward.”