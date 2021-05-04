GAPS plans big summer

It takes a village to raise a child, and this summer Greater Albany Public Schools is rallying its village.

GAPS’ Big Summer will rely on community partnerships to provide activities and opportunities for children in grades K-12, free of charge.

The details, released on Monday, were alluded to during the last GAPS board meeting, where members shared their excitement and praised district administrators for thinking outside the box and creating opportunities for continued learning over a summer that follows a year of mostly online learning.

After the last day of school on June 15, the program, which spans several community organizations, will begin on June 20.

Linn-Benton Community College will be offering credit recovery and credit acceleration as well as enrichment classes.

The Albany Parks and Recreation Department traditionally has summer programs for kids at the community library and pool, but this year GAPS is footing the majority of the bill. It hasn’t been decided just yet how many of the programs available through local partners will be paid for by GAPS, but the district is using funds from Oregon Department of Education learning grants.