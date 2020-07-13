GAPS releases fall plan

Full-time classes held in person five days a week, Goff said, were out of the district’s reach, noting that it would require GAPS to expand the work force and available space by 30-50%. Keeping students from classes on Wednesdays would also allow maintenance staff to deep-clean the schools before students return on Thursdays, Goff said.

Hygiene requirements were outlined in the suggested plans released by ODE in June. Keeping classrooms and schools clean, the department said, will be key in stemming the spread of the virus during the school year. Goff explained that GAPS considered hygiene to be one side of a triangle that also includes social distancing and limited cohorts. Should one of the three sides of the triangle fail, the other two must be strengthened. For example, if a 3-foot radius cannot be maintained on GAPS buses between students, then all students on the bus may have to wear a face covering or shield. These decisions, Goff said, have not yet been made but illuminate all of the questions still on the table for fall.