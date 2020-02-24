GAPS saves Maple Lawn Preschool

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to the tentative agreement, Maple Lawn employees would remain employees of the city but GAPS would fund their salaries and benefits. GAPS would also pay for maintenance on the building.

The plan is transitional, according to Lyddane and GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff. The intergovernmental agreement would keep the school operating for three to five years as GAPS continues to explore adding additional pre-kindergarten programs.

"Maple Lawn came up a lot within our community," Goff said at Monday night's school board meeting citing the community outreach the district did this last year. "We see it as a high value and we know every dollar we invest in pre k is worth 10 times that in later years."

The school has been a part of the Parks & Recreation Department for more than 40 years and at the time the City Council entered its budget process, the school had an annual cost of $488,500 but brought in only $210,000, mostly from tuition for a range of classes.

According to Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan, the district is expecting about $7 million a year from the Student Success Act, legislation that is raising an extra $2 billion for schools through a tax over the next two years.