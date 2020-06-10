GAPS says goodbye to retiring teachers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a year of abrupt endings, staff retiring from Greater Albany Public Schools managed a proper goodbye.

On Wednesday, a line of cars formed outside the Linn County Fair & Expo Center as GAPS made do with what it had: social distancing.

COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, having already altered the way students around the state experienced graduation, and on Wednesday staffers had their turn at a drive-through experience.

Just over 30 staff members wrapped up their careers, with years of service ranging from three to more than 40.

Rich Sipe has worked for the school district for 30 years, stepping into his role in the maintenance department straight out of graduation from West Albany High School.

"After teaching positions in Eastern Oregon and Los Angeles, I returned to GAPS in 1990 as a social studies teacher and head baseball coach at WAHS, where I worked for the next 18 years," he said. Sipe also served as the athletic director and was the principal at Oak Grove, Tangent and Liberty schools before stepping in as a human resources administrator.

On Wednesday, Sipe took the mic and announced each retiree, playing a song that was popular the year they started at GAPS.