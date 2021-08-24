GAPS school board discusses Hispanic Heritage Month, vaccines, public comment

“It’s one thing for us to encourage employees, members of the community, to get a vaccination,” Nyquist said. “It’s another to require a medical procedure for people to continue their employment with an organization.”

Although positive COVID-19 test cases are rising, school is still scheduled to start on time. The board will be watching for updates regarding COVID-19 and conferring with health officials to ensure that this continues to be the right decision.

Public comment continues to be summarized and read by Sipe, which all of the board members agreed was not ideal. Directors Michael Thomson and Brad Wilson said that having public comment is part of the procedure, and the board should be able to take the heat and hear people’s thoughts expressed in their own voice rather than Sipe’s.

Aguinaga said he agreed that there needs to be a way for board members and constituents to communicate about important issues, but that public comment often turns into a one-way conversation in which one party inappropriately tries to educate the other.

Nyquist said that while it is very important for members of the community to be heard and feel like they are heard, everyone needs to act as if their children are watching them during public comment so things do not get out of hand.