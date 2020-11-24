GAPS sees increase in low grades

About 9% more of the high school students in Greater Albany Public Schools are failing a class compared to this time last year.

But GAPS officials say that's to be expected.

"We're in the middle of a pandemic," said GAPS secondary director Kerri Tatum. "Students are struggling; teachers and administrators are struggling. None of us have done comprehensive distance learning before, and so we think we have the supports in place to get those numbers back down next quarter."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

GAPS is not failing students. Instead, the district is issuing "incompletes" for those courses in grades 9-12.

If a student receives an incomplete, or I, they can work with their teachers to replace that with a grade on the traditional A-D scale, Tatum said. That could mean making up missing work, doing an online class as a supplement or retaking the class altogether.

Students will have one quarter to change an I into a different grade.

The first grading period is coming to an end, and between the district's three high schools, Tatum said there's been about a 9% increase in grades that would be considered failing.

"This is the first time that students and teachers have ever done this kind of learning and teaching," she said. "We are trying to give more grace and latitude due to that fact. We have consistently sent the message that we will support our students during comprehensive distance learning and believe that this decision is the best choice for our students."