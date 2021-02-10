GAPS sees two COVID-19 cases

Greater Albany Public Schools has reported two COVID-19 cases.

The announcement was made to families on Feb. 4 via the district’s website and was repeated during Monday’s GAPS board meeting. The reason behind the disclosure, according to administration: transparency.

The Oregon Health Authority reports COVID-19 cases at schools with at least 30 students enrolled if at least one case of the virus has been detected in either a student, staff member or volunteer within the last 28 days. Information on school outbreaks is released once a week, but the Feb. 3 report did not list the two most recent COVID-19 diagnoses within GAPS.

According to the district, one staff member and one student have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“These individuals are isolated cases at North Albany Middle School and Lafayette Elementary School,” a statement from the district read.

(An updated OHA report released on Wednesday included the North Albany Middle School case but made no reference to the Lafayette case.)