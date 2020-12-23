GAPS seniors make the best of it

“It’s exhausting to sit and stare at a screen for up to eight hours or more,” he said. “Something I overlooked with CDL is the social interaction or lack thereof. But as the weeks carried on, I realized social interaction, even small talk, is very important for mental health.”

Both Schmidkte and Shinholster-Whisenhunt agree that they'd rather not be restricted to comprehensive distance learning, but like everything else this year, they’ve grown to accept it.

“It’s what you make of it, and it’s based on the reaction you give,” Stocking said. “I have been following all protocols, and while it’s not ideal having to stay at home and not being able to go out to dinner or other simple things, I do try to make the best of it. Being at home, I can spend more time doing different hobbies, I can put more time towards my college applications. Being in school, I don’t think I would have had the same amount of time.”

All three seniors have put applications in for college and are gearing up for life after high school and a senior year experience that is unique to them.

“It’s been one of the hardest years ever because it’s a social part of your life that was taken away,” Schmidtke said.

“I feel like our generation that’s in high school right now, you’ve seen stats about depression and anxiety and all of those sad things,” Shinholster-Whisenhunt said, “but it’s prime time to work on your mental health and work on yourself. I’m going to tell my kids that, yeah, it sucked and it was hard, but I made it through.”