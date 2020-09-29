GAPS students won't return to classrooms before the end of October

Oct. 19 will not be the first day students can return to Greater Albany Public Schools classrooms.
The date was first raised when GAPS announced it was complying with state orders based on mandatory metrics to move to distance learning for all students. In order to have students in classes receiving in-person instruction, the number of people that are diagnosed with COVID-19 must be less than 5% of those tested for the virus for three consecutive weeks.
However, if a county shows that it has fewer than 30 new cases of the illness out of 100,000 people, districts can offer in-person instruction for grades K-3 with an exception from the state. For older students to return to class, that number has to be 10 fewer cases per 100,000.
To qualify for the exception, the caseload metrics must also be met for three consecutive weeks.
Neither county served by GAPS has met those metrics more than once since July.
Now, exactly three weeks out from Oct. 19, GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said the date is no longer viable as a start for K-3.
"We let the community know our first real opportunity (for opening) was Oct. 19," Goff said. "And it's important to note where we are in the metrics."
The most recent data from last week shows that Benton County recorded 36 new cases per 100,000 population. Linn County recorded 43.5 per 100,000.
The numbers mean schools cannot open to K-3 and comprehensive distance learning will continue for an additional three weeks, if not longer.
Goff said on Monday that the district is hoping metrics allow for a reopening in the three weeks between Thanksgiving and winter break.
"If we can't (get the metrics down), then we're looking at after the first of the year," she said.
GAPS has offered in-person services to students with targeted learning needs and, under a state exception, these services have been offered in small groups for no more than two hours a day. But, given the new metrics, those services also are now in jeopardy.
The metrics present additional complications as well. According to GAPS, 10% of its work force lives in Benton County. And while the district has said all schools will remain closed until both counties meet the metrics, future conversations about reopenings can become complicated.
"Even if you look at part of a county being OK (in terms of case numbers), the teachers teaching at that school might not be from that county," Goff said. "Their children might go to a school in an area more impacted, and how do we manage that dance?"
GAPS cannot make a decision about in-person classes now until Oct. 19, when three more weeks of data is available. But if schools do open, it's no guarantee they will stay that way.
"Our families need to understand that there's a three-week period of time we might be back," said School Board Chair Kim Butzner. "But it's not a guarantee because if those numbers go back up, we'll still be limited, and they need to understand that at any point in time, the entire district, if we're not meeting the metrics, will have to revert back to comprehensive distance learning."
