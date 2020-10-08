GAPS teachers raise issue with distance learning

The decision to move to Canvas, teachers said, is “water under the bridge” but note to help mitigate the time lost, the district should allow for greater personal and departmental planning time on Wednesdays.

“We want to continue to work together from a place of goodwill, collaboration and collegiality, but things cannot proceed as they have been,” the letter states. “We have been fortunate to work in a district where there’s been a good relationship between the Association, its teachers and the district. We have felt that the district was making good faith efforts to achieve what was best for all stakeholders. Opinions are changing and that relationship is now crumbling.”

The letter closes noting that teachers assume the district’s intentions are good but that as collective bargaining is set to begin again in the spring, the district work to regain the trust it has lost over the last month.

The district noted that it understood the demands distance learning placed on teachers.

“We deeply appreciate the professionalism of not only our high school teachers but of all our staff across the system,” GAPS said. “The changes for all of us have been immense and exhausting. Their persistence and commitment to the success of our students is outstanding.”