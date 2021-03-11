GAPS to consider Linn risk for sports

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Further clarification from OSAA that counts those spectators in the venue capacity limits means people will no longer be able to occupy the fence line.

“We share this distinction to highlight the fact there are several regulatory agencies involved in these decisions and each provides guidance and later clarification,” Goff said. “GAPS is continuously reassessing our practices to ensure we are aligned with the most current information.”

That information is spread across several agencies from the Oregon Department of Education, OSAA, OHA and local public health offices. And for GAPS, the information is further complicated by its dual-county footprint.

Linn County, for example, had been lowered from extreme risk to high risk to moderate risk but Benton County remained at extreme risk before being lowered to high risk. The risk level of the county determines when and how student athletes can play. Going forward, due to the differing risk levels, the school board opted to allow schools to take into account only Linn County’s risk because OHA and ODE do not specifically note that both counties’ risk levels have to be considered for athletics in the same way they do for school reopenings.