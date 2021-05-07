GAPS to hold community vaccination clinics

Greater Albany Public Schools will hold several COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the next few weeks, with the first scheduled for Tuesday at South Albany High School.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available free of charge on a first come, first served basis.
The clinics are open to students age 16 and over, as well as the general public.
“We have heard loud and clear from the community that they desire our students to get back to full-time in-person instruction,” said Superintendent Melissa Goff, citing county, state and national health authorities who note the fastest and safest way to do that is to administer vaccinations.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, GAPS is not the first district to host vaccination clinics. Several have occurred at public schools across the state.
In order to hold the clinics, GAPS needs access to doses of vaccine as well as an authorized vaccination provider. Linn County Public Health has that designation, and it's not unusual for a county to partner with a school district to provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Benton County, for example, has partnered with the Corvallis School District and Samaritan Health Services for "teen day" at Reser Stadium in Corvallis on May 20.
Benton County's public information officer, Alyssa Rash, said families can contact the school district for more information.
According to GAPS, Linn County and the school district were preparing to partner for six clinics at local schools but the county suddenly stepped back from the effort.
Linn County spokesperson Alex Paul confirmed that the county would not be participating in the clinics and would not provide a Health Department employee to assist.
County commissioner Roger Nyquist said conversations had been underway with the district but that the county was no longer taking part.
"Linn County has parental consent concerns," he said. "We don't believe it's the role of the local government to be sticking needles in 16-year-old arms without parental consent."
Under state law (Oregon Revised Statute 109.640), anyone 15 or older does not need parental permission to receive a vaccination.
After GAPS contacted the state to inquire about the process of obtaining vaccines without partnering with the county, Linn County noted that it would, in fact, request the doses from the state on GAPS' behalf.
Samaritan will be stepping in to aid GAPS in hosting the clinics as an authorized provider.
The last-minute save means that Tuesday’s scheduled clinic at West Albany High School can continue as planned.
Goff said on Friday that the district was shocked at the county's sudden decision not to provide assistance but that the clinics would provide another opportunity for community members to access the vaccine.
“This opportunity creates equitable access (to the vaccine) for students and families, and it’s a high priority for us to give students and families who want to be able to be vaccinated the ability to do so.”
GAPS will not be vaccinating anyone under the age of 16, in accordance with regulations laid out by local and federal health authorities. Those over 16 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine while those over the age of 18 are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Tuesday’s clinic is scheduled to run from 3 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandatory and will not be administered during the school day. They will only be administered to those requesting to be vaccinated at the clinic who meet state age eligibility requirements.
There is no preregistration process required for the clinic.
Additional clinics will be held in the coming weeks, including at Albany Options School on May 18 and June 8 and at South Albany High School on May 25 and June 15.