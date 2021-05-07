GAPS to hold community vaccination clinics

Goff said on Friday that the district was shocked at the county's sudden decision not to provide assistance but that the clinics would provide another opportunity for community members to access the vaccine.

“This opportunity creates equitable access (to the vaccine) for students and families, and it’s a high priority for us to give students and families who want to be able to be vaccinated the ability to do so.”

GAPS will not be vaccinating anyone under the age of 16, in accordance with regulations laid out by local and federal health authorities. Those over 16 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine while those over the age of 18 are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Tuesday’s clinic is scheduled to run from 3 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandatory and will not be administered during the school day. They will only be administered to those requesting to be vaccinated at the clinic who meet state age eligibility requirements.

There is no preregistration process required for the clinic.

Additional clinics will be held in the coming weeks, including at Albany Options School on May 18 and June 8 and at South Albany High School on May 25 and June 15.