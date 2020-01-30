GAPS to roll out Native curriculum in the fall

In 2017, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 13, requiring school districts to include Native curriculum in K-12 classes and provide professional development surrounding teaching and implementation of the lesson plans.

Lessons are available on the Oregon Department of Education's website and districts around the state have started a soft rollout of the curriculum prior to ODE's suggestion that lessons be firmly in place by summer 2020.

Greater Albany Public Schools has opted not to begin a rollout, instead waiting for teachers to attend training surrounding the curriculum and place lessons in classrooms in the fall of 2020.

"We're in the same place, I think, a lot of districts are around the state," said GAPS Director of Secondary Education Jeff Brew. "We're learning about the Senate bill and what it entails. It's the early days for us, for sure."

ODE offers lesson plans for fourth- , eighth- and 10th-grade, but according to Brew, GAPS will be focusing on secondary education first — specifically social studies, although plans are available for science, language arts and math as well.