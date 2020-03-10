GAPS updates COVID-19 procedures

Greater Albany Public Schools closed late last year while dealing with a norovirus outbreak after student absence rates soared. During a board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Melissa Goff said school closures in the face of COVID-19 will be dependent on teacher and staff absences.

"At this point, our largest concern is not student health but adult health," Goff said.

The illness, more commonly known as the coronavirus, includes symptoms that mimic the flu and is responsible for at least 22 deaths in the U.S. including more than a dozen at a nursing home in Washington State. The Centers for Disease Control and various federal agencies have noted that it poses an additional risk for those with underlying health conditions and the elderly. Of the 15 cases currently in Oregon, two are reported to be individuals under the age of 25. One is under the age of 18 and both, according to Oregon Health Authority, were hospitalized.

"We do know the virus impacts young people far less severely than it does other groups of people," Goff said.

GAPS has ramped up cleaning efforts across the district, including sanitizing buses, providing additional sanitizer in classrooms and directing custodial staff to focus on touch points — doorknobs, desk tops and other frequently touched surfaces.

