GAPS updates COVID-19 procedures

Greater Albany Public Schools closed late last year while dealing with a norovirus outbreak after student absence rates soared. During a board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Melissa Goff said school closures in the face of COVID-19 will be dependent on teacher and staff absences.
"At this point, our largest concern is not student health but adult health," Goff said.
The illness, more commonly known as the coronavirus, includes symptoms that mimic the flu and is responsible for at least 22 deaths in the U.S. including more than a dozen at a nursing home in Washington State. The Centers for Disease Control and various federal agencies have noted that it poses an additional risk for those with underlying health conditions and the elderly. Of the 15 cases currently in Oregon, two are reported to be individuals under the age of 25. One is under the age of 18 and both, according to Oregon Health Authority, were hospitalized.
"We do know the virus impacts young people far less severely than it does other groups of people," Goff said.
GAPS has ramped up cleaning efforts across the district, including sanitizing buses, providing additional sanitizer in classrooms and directing custodial staff to focus on touch points — doorknobs, desk tops and other frequently touched surfaces.
The Oregon Department of Education has issued guidelines for local schools that include remaining open. On Tuesday, GAPS sent a letter to parents that read, in part: Nationally and in Oregon, few children have tested positive for COVID-19 (according to the Oregon Health Authority). The public health benefit of school closures is likely low compared to the negative impacts on communities and populations facing health and social inequities, it says.
Goff told the school board Monday that all employees are being reminded to stay at home if they're sick and not to return until they have been fever free without the use of medication for 72 hours.
School closures will be determined, in part, she said on the district's ability to hold classes. That, Goff noted, would be dependent partly on staff absences.
"Bus drivers, for example," she said. The district has worked to determine alternative bus routes in the event a percentage of drivers cannot come to work.
"It's also very important at this time to pay attention to social media," she said. "We don’t want social media misused to represent that there’s an issue in our system that doesn’t exist so as not to increase any fear or panic."
GAPS will be updating parents and staff on the situation every Friday.
"We're just encouraging people to take care of their health overall," Goff said.