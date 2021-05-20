GAPS updates mask policy

Masks will no longer be a requirement for outdoor activities in Greater Albany Public Schools, effective immediately.

The district announced the change Thursday morning, citing updated guidance from the state.

Masks no longer have to be worn for outdoor sports, outdoor graduation ceremonies or other outside activities like arrival, dismissal, outdoor gym classes and recess.

While the mandate for masks outdoors is being lifted, GAPS administration said it supports individuals who want to continue wearing masks in these situations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, masks are still required in the classroom and several other situations, but evaluation of the policies is ongoing.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

According to GAPS, mask mandates for indoor sports and indoor school board meetings are being evaluated, as well as whether or not school staff will continue wearing masks indoors.

The decision hinges on state guidance that requires proof of vaccination for these instances.

District spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said GAPS thanked the community for its support and understanding as the district continues to adapt to state guidance.

Corvallis School District spokesperson Brenda Downum said there was no immediate change to the district's mask policy, which requires masks on school properties.

CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.