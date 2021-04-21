GAPS will still have school resource officers

School resource officers (SROs for short) will return to Greater Albany Public Schools in the fall as part of an agreement that has been in the works for months and is entirely unrelated to an incident that saw officers asked to leave GAPS property.

The city of Albany and GAPS have a four-year agreement for the city to provide officers to schools. The officers are city employees, and half of the cost of their time is shouldered by GAPS for the service. These officers are referred to as school resource officers.

The current deal included four payments from GAPS. For the 2019-2020 school year, the district was to pay the city $120,000 for the officers’ time. In 2020-2021, that payment was set to increase to $159,500. The next two years, GAPS is expected to pay 50% of the cost of two officers.

In August of 2020, GAPS prepaid the city the $159,500 due for the upcoming school year. However, the state of Oregon mandated that schools be closed, meaning there was no need for officers in schools because students were learning from home.

It also meant that GAPS paid for a service it did not receive.

Instead of the city being asked to refund GAPS the $159,500, that payment will simply be moved forward to next school year, when students and officers can return.

