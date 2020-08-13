GAPS won't have students back in classes under new ODE guidelines

Greater Albany Public Schools will not be opening classrooms to smaller groups of students despite a turnaround from Oregon Department of Education this week that would allow just that.
The new guidance, released on Tuesday, would allow students learning English, those receiving special education services or enrolled in career technical education classes to re-enter classrooms this fall. Students with poor internet access would also be allowed to attend school in person.
Classes, ODE said, would have to be kept to 10 students or less and would be closed again if a teacher or student tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
These changes, ODE said, could go into effect in districts that do not meet the metrics set out by the state. For all students to return to in-person instruction, the state’s positive test rate — meaning the percentage of people tested being identified as having COVID-19 — must be at or below 5% for three consecutive weeks. It’s a metric the state hasn’t met in more than three weeks.
Locally, counties could open classes to K-3 students if they have fewer than 10 new cases per 10,000 residents but that metric has also been hit and miss in Benton and Linn counties over the last two months.
Superintendent Melissa Goff announced that, given the counties’ metrics which, in some cases, inch up above 20 new cases per 10,000 residents, GAPS would not hold in-person classes for any students on the first day of school.
In-person classes are scheduled to begin again in October, if the metrics are met, and at that point social distancing, face coverings and hygiene will still be a part of the school day as mandated by ODE.
“We do know that, given the Linn County metrics at this time, we will not be hosting student learning in small groups yet,” Goff said of the latest turnabout from ODE. “We look forward to improving numbers that will help us feel more confident in taking this important step.”
Students with individual education plans and who receive special education services will still continue to receive those services through distance education, according to GAPS.
