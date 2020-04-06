GAPS works to set up emergency childcare

The order from the Governor ordering districts to provide childcare for emergency workers defines them as hospital and laboratory personnel, doctors, nurses, hospital administration, pharmacy employees and employees that manage health plans, billing and information.

"Part of the challenge in communicating clearly on this topic is that a lot of the information and guidance comes from the Early Learning Division which is charged with providing information about all child care for all essential workers statewide," Buttram said. "From state guidance, school districts address only a small portion of that overall need."

The childcare at Liberty can hold 10 children in each cohort and the cohorts, according to the state order, cannot overlap or mix. Last week, the program expected eight children on a given day and only one attended.

The goal, Buttram said, is to build capacity so that eventually, the program can hold up to 60 children in six different cohorts, managed by three elementary school principals from the district.