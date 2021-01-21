GAPS wrestles with new state metrics guiding reopening

GAPS announced on Jan. 11 that students could tentatively begin returning to in-person learning on Feb. 8. The draft plan called for the return of students in tiers and cohorts with mandatory practices in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Several factors, Goff said, are being considered as GAPS moves to determine whether the draft reopening plan can be implemented.

Currently, surveys show that only .1% of GAPS staff has been fully vaccinated. Another 12% has received the first dose and while 74% say they are willing to get the vaccine, 13% said they would choose not to.

Choice aside, on Jan. 15, Gov. Kate Brown announced that the federal stockpile of doses states had been counting on does not exist and Oregon does not yet have enough doses to vaccinate the first priority group in its entirety.

Goff also noted that 0% of GAPS students have been vaccinated and that between 16 to 50% of children with COVID-19 are asymptomatic but, according to the Journal of American Medical Association, hospitalizations for children with COVID-19 have increased by 1,800% between May and November.

