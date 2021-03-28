Garden club works to do good

On March 17, South Albany’s Youth Activism Club, or SAYA, set out to do some good.

The club, based at South Albany High School, spent the afternoon planting about 25 plants along the Periwinkle Park bike path in an effort to make the world a better place.

“We’re trying to focus on things we can help the community with, like planting,” said sophomore Janet Villalobos.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The club originally started out last month as a watershed council but quickly changed course.

“We felt like there was more we can do,” Villalobos said. “We are going to make sure we have a climate change branch and bring awareness to climate change and political problems. That’s why it’s youth activism.”

The St. Patrick’s Day planting was part of the group’s efforts to get the club off the ground but there are many more projects in the works.

Right now, as schools begin to reopen, the club is turning its sights to competition season by entering a few regional contests. And for now, it’s all about brainstorming.

“We’re coming up with ideas,” Villalobos said. “Maybe how to get rid of one-use plastic or how to improve water quality. We just want to make a difference.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0