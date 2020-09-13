Gardening: Dealing with wildlife ash on fruits, vegetables

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fruits and vegetables in the garden that have been showered with ash from wildfires should be safe to consume, according to Oregon State University Extension Service experts.

Rinsing the produce outside and then again in the kitchen sink will help remove ash and the particulates that accompany it, according to Brooke Edmunds, associate professor and Extension community horticulturist in the OSU College of Agricultural Sciences.

Ash and smoke are unlikely to penetrate fruit and vegetables, Edmunds said. However, safety becomes more of an issue the closer you are to a fire. Note how much ash collected on your produce and the health of your plant to make a determination

“Use your best judgement,” Edmunds said. “If your garden has a heavy layer of ash or is located near a structure that burned, the risk is higher. Burning buildings contain different toxins than a forest.”

In addition to rinsing, Edmunds advised peeling produce like tomatoes, apples and root crops and stripping the outer leaves of lettuces and other greens. For a more thorough cleaning, soak vegetables and fruits in a 10% white vinegar solution (one teaspoon vinegar to three cups water), which can lift soil particles off vegetables like kale, Swiss chard, savoy cabbage and fruit like peaches, apricots and nectarines.