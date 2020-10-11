Gardening: Know when to harvest apples and pears

Anticipation of ripe pears and apples peaks in fall as fruits hang heavily from branches and begin their gravity-aided trip to the ground.

But how do you know when it’s prime picking time?

According to Steve Castagnoli, a horticulturist with Oregon State University’s Extension Service, the signs are different for apples and pears.

“It’s much easier to recognize ripeness in apples,” he said. “Pears typically won’t ripen to eating quality on the tree so you can’t go out and taste one.”

Still, there are signs. A mature pear will snap briskly and cleanly when tilted 90 degrees, according to Castagnoli. With the most commonly grown varieties such as Comice, Bosc and D’Anjou, the fruit will typically change from green to a slightly paler color. The flesh will get lighter and have some juice on the surface when cut.

You can also go by maturity dates, which are included in OSU Extension’s publication Picking and Storing Apples and Pears. However, dates can vary.

“It depends on when the season starts,” Castagnoli said. “We go by bloom time. In general, the earlier the bloom, the earlier the harvest dates.”