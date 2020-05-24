Gardening: Tips for pruning berries, kiwi and grapes

Raspberries

There are two types of raspberries – summer and everbearing – and they need to be pruned differently. All raspberries produce two types of canes. The primocane starts growing in the spring. It overwinters and is called a floricane in the second year. All raspberries produce flowers and fruit on the floricane in early summer. Some raspberries produce fruit on the tip of the primocane in late summer and autumn. Raspberries that only produce a crop on the floricanes are called summer bearers. Those that produce both a late crop on the primocane and a summer crop on the floricane are called fall-bearers or everbearering.

Everbearing raspberries produce fruit the first year when planted. The new primocanes will start flowering in June and will produce fruit from the tip down. How much of the primocane fruits is dependent on the variety and climate. The part of the primocane that fruited will die in winter. To produce two crops a year, prune the dead tips in winter. These canes will produce fruit in early summer as floricanes. The late crop will be produced on the tips of the new primocanes. If you only want to grow these for a late summer crop, cut all canes back to ground level in late winter. All of your fruit will come from the new primocanes. This is a typical pruning method for home gardeners who also grow summer-bearers for a large crop in June-July.