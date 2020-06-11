Gas leak in SW Corvallis contained

Gas Leak

The Corvallis Fire Department responds to the scene of a gas leak on Southwest 53rd Street just south of Country Club Drive on Thursday afternoon.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Fire Department responded to reports of a potential gas leak on Thursday, but the situation was brought under control within a few hours.

The leak was traced to a gas line in the 2100 block of Southwest 53rd Street.

“We received a call about 1 p.m.,” said Stefanie Week, a spokesperson for NW Natural. “Our crews controlled the gas around 3:50.”

Week said a contractor working in the roadway damaged the line. The flow of gas was shut off to the line and a repair crew was working to fix it, she added. Week said only one residence was affected by the leak.

Part of 53rd Street was blocked for a time and a text alert from the city of Corvallis advised residents to avoid the area, but there were no reports of injuries.

