Gas prices drop in mid-valley

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In December, mid-valley drivers received an early Christmas present — some extra cash in their wallets — thanks to a steady decline in fuel costs, with the price of a gallon of regular grade gasoline down 30 cents or more since April.

Drivers should be downright giddy right now, as prices have dropped to just $1.99 per gallon at the Arco and VP Racing Fuel stations near Highway 34 and Interstate 5.

That’s the good news.

Of course, the bad news is that Oregonians are living and working under a stay-at-home executive order by Gov. Kate Brown that all but kills driving over to the coast for lunch at Mo’s in Newport, or heading over to Sisters to enjoy the beauty of the Cascade Mountains.

And although other gas station prices may not be under the magical $2 mark, they are hovering whisker-close at $2.09 per gallon. The last time that happened was in 2009, when the median price for regular in Oregon dropped below $2 for a short time.

In the mid-valley, gasoline prices were under $2 per gallon until the fall of 2005, after Hurricane Katrina destroyed much of the fuel-producing Gulf Coast area of the country.