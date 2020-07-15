Gelser concerned about unemployment

K-12 education

Some of the same themes that Gelser explored in her discussions of OSU also were reflected when speaking about elsewhere on the education food chain.

“These are all such hard questions,” she said. “What we all want is for this to go away so we can get back to normal. But I don’t see how we can just go back to what we did last fall.”

Gelser noted the “hybrid model” in which students would only attend school a couple of days a week to minimize the risk.

“That’s a good idea if we can make it work,” she said. “But I’m not sure how that addresses the risk to teachers who still will be seeing all of the kids.”

And then there is flu season, which generally peaks from December to February. “How do you know if it is COVID or the flu?” she said. “Will you send all the kids home? Will there be enough testing capacity? I have spent tons of time working on this, but no one really has an answer.

“The same is true for child care. They are already struggling just paying for the extra cleaning supplies, and if they can’t work … the rest of us can’t work.”